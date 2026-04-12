Short Interest in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Expands By 150.2%

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,919 shares, an increase of 150.2% from the March 15th total of 767 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,819 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GDHG opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 25.01 and a quick ratio of 25.01. Golden Heaven Group has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $172.76.

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Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $300.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Golden Heaven Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

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Golden Heaven Group Inc (NASDAQ:GDHG) is a China-based company specializing in the research, development, production and distribution of environmentally friendly agricultural and industrial chemical products. Its core business activities include the manufacturing of organic and bio-based agricultural inputs such as organic fertilizers, biopesticides and plant growth regulators designed to enhance soil health and crop yields. In addition, Golden Heaven offers water‐treatment chemicals and air‐quality control agents for industrial applications.

The company’s product portfolio features Bacillus‐based biopesticides, proprietary organic fertilizer blends containing beneficial microorganisms and enzymatic additives, and specialty agents for industrial boiler desulfurization and wastewater remediation.

Further Reading

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