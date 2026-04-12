Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,287,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

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Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $629.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $628.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $855.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $910.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.38, for a total transaction of $560,581.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,742.30. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 160,931 shares of company stock worth $102,997,526 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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