Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,935 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $329.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $268.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on LRCX to $350 (from $325) and kept a “positive” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction and implying roughly ~32.8% upside from the cited reference price — a catalyst that can drive buying interest. MarketScreener

Susquehanna raised its price target on LRCX to $350 (from $325) and kept a “positive” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction and implying roughly ~32.8% upside from the cited reference price — a catalyst that can drive buying interest. Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. published a bullish target of $253.16 on LRCX (14.7% upside vs. its reference price), citing strong earnings growth — another favorable independent valuation backing the recent rally. 24/7 Wall St. Article

24/7 Wall St. published a bullish target of $253.16 on LRCX (14.7% upside vs. its reference price), citing strong earnings growth — another favorable independent valuation backing the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting an analyst upgrade (reported by AmericanBankingNews/Benzinga) has already coincided with intraday gains, reinforcing momentum as investors re-rate Lam on better-than-expected results and outlook trends. AmericanBankingNews

Coverage noting an analyst upgrade (reported by AmericanBankingNews/Benzinga) has already coincided with intraday gains, reinforcing momentum as investors re-rate Lam on better-than-expected results and outlook trends. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece examines Lam’s valuation after recent share-price momentum, prompting investors to reassess whether the current multiple fairly reflects continued growth — relevant for longer-term position sizing. Yahoo Finance

A Yahoo Finance piece examines Lam’s valuation after recent share-price momentum, prompting investors to reassess whether the current multiple fairly reflects continued growth — relevant for longer-term position sizing. Negative Sentiment: Broader-market weakness linked to fading optimism over a U.S.–Iran ceasefire could pressure cyclical names, including semiconductor equipment suppliers like Lam, if risk-off flows intensify. Barchart

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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