Teekay (NYSE:TK) versus Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Financial Comparison

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Delek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay 10.33% 4.76% 4.25% Delek Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teekay and Delek Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $949.52 million 1.16 $98.11 million $1.13 11.30 Delek Group $1.20 billion N/A $379.36 million N/A N/A

Delek Group has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Teekay and Delek Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 1 0 0 2.00 Delek Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teekay beats Delek Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

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Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services. As of March 1, 2024, the company operated a fleet of approximately 53 owned and chartered-in vessels. It serves energy and utility companies, major oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Delek Group

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Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

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