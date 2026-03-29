Short Interest in iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Rises By 34.9%

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,151 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 26th total of 853 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Performance
EFRA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. 166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.