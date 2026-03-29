Short Interest in iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Rises By 34.9%

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,151 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 26th total of 853 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Performance

EFRA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. 166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.

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iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

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The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization. Stock selection is based on the amount of revenue earned from these relevant themes, and weighting is based on free float market-cap.

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