Promising Leisure Stocks To Follow Now – March 29th

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Airbnb are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is providing recreational and discretionary goods or services—examples include hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, casinos, theme parks, entertainment and sports venues, streaming and gaming companies, and leisure-focused retailers. For investors, these stocks are typically consumer-discretionary and cyclical, meaning their revenues and profitability tend to rise in economic expansions and fall in downturns, and they can be sensitive to seasonality, travel trends, and changes in disposable income and consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

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Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

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