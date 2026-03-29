Promising Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – March 29th

Amprius Technologies, Lithium Americas (Argentina), and Lithium Americas (Argentina) are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the lithium supply chain—including exploration and mining, refining and chemical processing, and production of lithium-based battery materials. Investors buy them to gain exposure to demand from electric vehicle batteries and grid storage, but these stocks tend to be volatile and are heavily influenced by lithium commodity prices, supply-chain constraints, regulatory/geopolitical factors, and potential technological substitutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

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Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAR)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAR

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAAC

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