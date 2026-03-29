iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,382 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 26th total of 3,894 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 795.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

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iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ EMXF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $46.79. 5,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. EMXF was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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