Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI) Short Interest Down 39.9% in March

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 100,318 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 26th total of 166,931 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,755 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Drilling Tools International Price Performance

DTI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 258,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Drilling Tools International has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.34.

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Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Drilling Tools International had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Drilling Tools International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Drilling Tools International news, insider Michael Wayne Jr. Domino sold 24,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,433,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,216. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,411 shares of company stock valued at $139,186. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTI. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Drilling Tools International by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Veradace Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Drilling Tools International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Drilling Tools International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Drilling Tools International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drilling Tools International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

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Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

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