Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.44 and traded as low as GBX 48.39. Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 48.39, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.23.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

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