Avalon Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avalon Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.0380. Avalon Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 20,605 shares changing hands.

Avalon Rare Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

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Avalon Rare Metals Company Profile

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Avalon Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of rare metals, with an emphasis on rare earth elements critical to high-tech and green energy applications. The company’s flagship project is the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements Deposit, located approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories. This project is recognized for its high concentrations of key light rare earth elements such as neodymium and praseodymium, which are essential in the manufacture of permanent magnets, electric vehicles and wind turbines.

The company’s primary business activities encompass detailed exploration, resource definition drilling, metallurgical testing and environmental baseline studies.

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