Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.5880. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $5.5220, with a volume of 7,110 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

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