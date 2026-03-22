Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) versus Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Critical Comparison

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Evotec has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astellas Pharma has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evotec and Astellas Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $862.40 million 1.00 -$212.18 million N/A N/A Astellas Pharma $12.56 billion 2.11 $334.93 million $1.19 12.28

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Evotec.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and Astellas Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec -21.24% -18.20% -8.58% Astellas Pharma 15.63% 23.62% 10.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Evotec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Evotec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Evotec and Astellas Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 1 1 3 0 2.40 Astellas Pharma 0 4 0 0 2.00

Evotec presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.07%. Given Evotec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evotec is more favorable than Astellas Pharma.

About Evotec

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Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health. It has collaboration agreements with SK bioscience, JingXin, Carrick Therapeutics, Sernova, Topas Therapeutics, Exscientia, CONBA Group, Centrexion, Sanofi/NIH, Kazia Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Topas Therapeutics, Immunitas, Exscientia, and Bayer; and Inserm, the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Lille University Hospital, and Inserm Transfert to identify novel therapeutic targets and diagnostic and prognostic markers in obesity and metabolic diseases, as well as collaboration with CHDI Foundation, Inc.; and a strategic partnership with Dewpoint Therapeutics to advance its portfolio targeting biomolecular condensates as a novel domain for therapeutic intervention towards the clinic, as well as research collaboration with Pfizer for metabolic and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Evotec AG and changed its name to Evotec SE in April 2019. Evotec SE was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Astellas Pharma

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Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. It also offers Evrenzo, a treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; Betanis/Myrabetriq/BETMIGA, a treatment for overactive bladder; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL immunosuppressants. Th company has a research collaboration with Vivtex Corporation to evaluate Vivtex’s GI-ORIS screening and formulation platform technology to support the development of novel and oral versions of a therapeutic candidate provided by Astellas; and a partnership agreement with Roche Diabetes Care Japan Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes self-management solution. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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