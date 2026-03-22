Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.40 and traded as low as GBX 328. Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 330, with a volume of 52,697 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 339.09. The firm has a market cap of £221.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.

– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.

– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.

– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

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