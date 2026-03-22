Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $12.41. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 6,592 shares trading hands.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

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About Medical Facilities

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Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) is a Canadian company that specializes in the ownership and operation of private-pay hospitals. The firm focuses on providing short-stay acute care services outside of the traditional public healthcare system, offering patients an alternative setting for elective surgeries and certain inpatient treatments. Its network of facilities is designed to serve both self-pay and insured patients, delivering a range of surgical and diagnostic services in a streamlined, patient-focused environment.

The company’s primary operations revolve around specialty hospitals that handle orthopedic procedures, endoscopy, pain management, general surgery and plastic surgery.

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