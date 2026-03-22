JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.05 and traded as high as GBX 76.10. JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 72.30, with a volume of 1,330,645 shares changing hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of £480.87 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.50.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

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John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

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