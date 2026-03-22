Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$0.61. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 278,467 shares changing hands.

Starcore International Mines Trading Down 10.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77.

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Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Starcore International Mines had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.41%.The business had revenue of C$13.53 million for the quarter.

About Starcore International Mines

Starcore International Mines Ltd is into the business of exploration, development, and production of minerals. It has got products in various stages The San Martin being the primary source of operating cash flows. In Mexico, the business holds an interest in the silver and gold processing plant. Some of its projects include San Martin, El Creston, and Toiyabe among others. The majority of the organization’s revenue comes from Bernal, Mexico.

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