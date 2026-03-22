Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.67. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.7250, with a volume of 256,872 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tuniu in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tuniu currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Tuniu Trading Up 3.4%

The company has a market cap of $84.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Shares of Tuniu are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuniu stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

About Tuniu

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu International Limited is a China-based online leisure travel company that operates a comprehensive travel services platform under the brand name Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR). Headquartered in Nanjing, the company was founded in 2006 and was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in May 2010. Tuniu completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market in December 2014, positioning itself to expand its suite of digital travel offerings and strengthen its strategic partnerships with suppliers and local agencies.

The company’s flagship platform, tuniu.com, provides a broad array of travel products and services, including packaged group tours, customized private tours, independent travel solutions, corporate travel management, hotel and resort bookings, air ticketing, cruise vacations and car rentals.

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