LB Pharmaceuticals CEO Maps LB-102 Milestones, Says Pipeline Fully Funded Into Q2 2029

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX) CEO Heather Turner told investors the company is positioned for a series of “clinically meaningful value creating catalysts” following its most recent financing, with multiple late-stage readouts planned for its lead candidate LB-102 across several psychiatric indications.

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In a discussion moderated as a conversational company update, Turner emphasized that LB-102 is intended to compete in what she described as a “very large branded antipsychotic market,” with potential differentiation based on efficacy, safety and tolerability, and possible effects on residual symptoms such as cognitive impairment and anhedonia.

Upcoming clinical milestones for LB-102

Phase 3 schizophrenia data: second half of 2027

second half of 2027 Phase 2 bipolar depression data: first quarter of 2028

first quarter of 2028 Adjunctive major depressive disorder (MDD) data: first half of 2029

Turner laid out the company’s expected timeline for key data readouts:

She said these programs are tied to the company’s late-stage asset LB-102, and that the company believes its Phase 2 schizophrenia trial supports a differentiated profile based on low adverse events and a potential impact on persistent symptoms across schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and MDD.

Phase 3 schizophrenia design and placebo-risk mitigation

Turner said LB’s Phase 2 schizophrenia study was “registrational in nature,” enrolling 359 patients across 25 U.S. sites. She noted that the Phase 3 scope and scale will be similar, with a key change being a shift to a three-arm trial.

According to Turner, the Phase 3 schizophrenia trial will evaluate two doses, 50 mg and 100 mg, in a three-arm design (compared with a four-arm Phase 2), which she said should help the placebo rate. She described placebo response as a central risk in psychiatric trials and detailed steps the company is taking to manage it, including:

Use of a central rater

Vendor support to identify and exclude “professional patients”

Being “judicious” with rating scales to reduce rater and patient fatigue

Maintaining frequent and consistent engagement with trial sites alongside the CRO, rather than delegating execution entirely

Adding a second vendor in Phase 3 to further support exclusion of professional patients

Turner also said there is “a lot of overlap” between Phase 2 and Phase 3 trial sites and vendors, which she framed as part of a broader effort to minimize variables.

Phase 2 schizophrenia results and Phase 3 powering assumptions

Discussing Phase 2 efficacy, Turner characterized the effect size as “robust,” stating it ranged from about 0.5 to above 0.6 depending on whether it was calculated with completers or using MMRM.

She added that Phase 3 will run six weeks, compared with four weeks in Phase 2, and said the company expects the longer duration could provide “a couple extra points reduction” in PANSS total score.

Commercial positioning and differentiation claims

Turner addressed questions about how investors should think about the branded schizophrenia market in light of observed market skepticism around recent launches. She argued that performance issues observed for other products could be product-specific and described features she believes could be advantages for LB-102, including rapid onset of action and the absence of titration.

She said LB-102 showed statistically significant separation from placebo at the first week of evaluation in Phase 2, and that patients would start at a therapeutic dose without titration. Turner also said LB-102 would be the first benzamide available in the U.S. for treatment and noted physician awareness of amisulpride, including what she described as clinicians “lamenting” its lack of U.S. availability.

On differentiation, Turner said competitive efficacy is “table stakes” across indications, and that the competitive landscape then comes down to safety and tolerability, relapse prevention, and whether a drug offers an advantage in residual symptoms such as anhedonia and cognitive impairment.

Bipolar depression and adjunctive MDD plans, dosing strategy, and cash runway

Turner acknowledged that there is not robust clinical-trial data for amisulpride specifically in bipolar depression but said it is used in mood disorders, citing that 20% of scripts written in 2023 in a subset of the EU were in mood disorders. She argued that depression biology is shared between MDD and bipolar depression, while also emphasizing the importance of preventing emergence of mania in bipolar depression. She said schizophrenia data may provide confidence regarding effects on psychosis and potential relevance to mania prevention.

For bipolar depression, Turner described a “fixed flexible dose” design in which patients start at 25 mg and may escalate to 50 mg after three weeks in a protocol-blinded fashion. She said this approach allows evaluation of two doses while keeping a two-arm trial—something she said is important in depression studies to help limit placebo response.

For adjunctive MDD, Turner said the company believes it has a good gauge on dose—15 mg and 25 mg—based on dopamine receptor occupancy comparisons to amisulpride. She said too much dopamine receptor occupancy in MDD could blunt efficacy and create anhedonia-like symptoms, which is part of the rationale for using lower doses in MDD than in bipolar depression.

Turner also cited strategic considerations related to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying there is value in pulling MDD forward given what she described as a limited window—“seven years”—before price negotiation.

On trial execution for mood disorders, Turner said the company is using SAFER in both bipolar depression and MDD. She described SAFER as a third-party review layer designed to help confirm that enrolled patients truly meet inclusion criteria for diagnoses such as major depression or bipolar depression I, while noting this can increase screen failure rates and lengthen enrollment timelines.

Turner said the adjunctive MDD trial will include sites in both Europe and the U.S., citing a need to access high-quality sites. She described the company’s timeline assumptions as based on prior site performance, the competitive trial landscape, discussions with sites, and CRO experience.

Finally, Turner said that following a PIPE financing the company has cash into the second quarter of 2029, and that the programs discussed are fully funded. She added that the capital base supports NDA-enabling studies and a safety study for schizophrenia to position the company to seek approval if Phase 3 is successful.

About LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102 is a new chemical entity and a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a second-generation antipsychotic drug approved in over 50 countries, not including the United States, because the development and regulatory requirements of the U.S.

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