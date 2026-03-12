Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Short Interest Update

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,737,241 shares, an increase of 303.5% from the February 12th total of 430,540 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,276,187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,276,187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mangoceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mangoceuticals by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mangoceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mangoceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mangoceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mangoceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGRX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mangoceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mangoceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Mangoceuticals Stock Performance

MGRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 606,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,921,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Mangoceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program.

