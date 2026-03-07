Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $112.56 Average PT from Analysts

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.5556.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $208,238,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth $6,156,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,817. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

