Walrus 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.46 Million (WAL)

Walrus (WAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Walrus token can now be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walrus has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Walrus has a total market cap of $178.41 million and $9.46 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Walrus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Walrus

Walrus’ launch date was March 23rd, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,242,500,000 tokens. The official website for Walrus is www.walrus.xyz. The official message board for Walrus is discord.gg/walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Walrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 2,242,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.07713253 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $8,387,631.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walrus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walrus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walrus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.