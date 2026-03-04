Blue Gold Limited (NASDAQ:BGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Gold Limited (NASDAQ:BGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 720,252 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 29th total of 853,463 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 353,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 353,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blue Gold Trading Down 10.0%

BGL stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Blue Gold has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $166.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Institutional Trading of Blue Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGL. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Gold during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Blue Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Blue Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blue Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Blue Gold

Blue Gold Limited is a gold mining company developing a portfolio of assets anchored by the historic Bogoso Prestea Mine in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Blue Gold Limited, formerly known as Perception Capital Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK.

