WAM Capital Limited (WAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 445.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 17th.

WAM Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Get WAM Capital alerts:

WAM Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies. It seeks to invest in short-term arbitrage and mispricing opportunities. The fund has absolute returns focus. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up approach to make its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.