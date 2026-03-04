WAM Capital Limited (WAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 445.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 17th.
WAM Capital Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.45.
WAM Capital Company Profile
