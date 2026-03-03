Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $106,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of NOC stock opened at $767.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $661.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.97. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $450.13 and a twelve month high of $768.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $623.00 price target (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $752.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.60.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

