Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $101,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 44,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.7% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.2% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Flowserve from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

