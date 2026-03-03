Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DGX Q1 Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.54 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DGX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $219.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.32 and its 200 day moving average is $185.11. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $213.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,392,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,382,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,033,000 after purchasing an additional 158,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,036,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,978,000 after buying an additional 997,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after buying an additional 208,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,415,000 after buying an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 1,433 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $293,521.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,402 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,781.66. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $227,566.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,859,531.93. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,164 shares of company stock worth $1,872,363 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

