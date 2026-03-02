New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $80.02, with a volume of 213996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.

Key Headlines Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on New York Times from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim set a $63.00 target price on shares of New York Times and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded New York Times to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

New York Times Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $140,739.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,886.04. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the third quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

