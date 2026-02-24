Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by Freedom Capital from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/19/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/13/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by Argus from “hold” to “buy”.

2/12/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $56.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan was given a new $70.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

1/26/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley.

1/26/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by CICC Research from $50.40 to $64.40. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from “outperform” to “market perform”. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from $53.50.

1/23/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/22/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $48.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $53.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,917,475.70. This represents a 37.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 573,486 shares of company stock valued at $35,791,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

