Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $386.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Interparfums updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.850-4.850 EPS.

Interparfums Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.97. The stock had a trading volume of 212,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $95.72. Interparfums has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Institutional Trading of Interparfums

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interparfums by 1.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Interparfums by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Interparfums by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Interparfums in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

