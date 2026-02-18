Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.9950, with a volume of 3615443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 9th. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.The company's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 13,182,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $67,494,241.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 41,958,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,829,685.76. This represents a 45.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 42,448,155 shares of company stock worth $219,067,338 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 747,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 596,294 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 363.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 416,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 326,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,970,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 504,912 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 616.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,184,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 351,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

