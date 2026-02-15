GenTrust LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,274,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,976,000 after acquiring an additional 433,867 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,525,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,687,000 after purchasing an additional 124,793 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,500,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,167,000 after buying an additional 444,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,660,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $148.21 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $152.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average of $146.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.4554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

