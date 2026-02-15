The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $442.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $517.00 to $442.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $465.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.70.

HUBS stock opened at $243.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 279.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.53. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $207.20 and a fifty-two week high of $820.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $9,175,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

