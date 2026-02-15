Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Price Target at C$159.15

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$160.30.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$145.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cameco from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Cameco from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Cameco from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCO

Cameco Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$153.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$146.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.28. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$49.75 and a 52 week high of C$182.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.