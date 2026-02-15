Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Astec Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ ASTE opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astec Industries
Astec Industries Profile
Astec Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment for infrastructure-related markets. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company develops, engineers and produces machinery for asphalt road-building, aggregate processing, concrete production, underground mining, landscaping and utility installation. Astec’s product portfolio includes asphalt plants, portable crushers, conveyors, screening plants, mixers, continuous miners and related support equipment.
Organized into multiple operating segments—Roadbuilding; Aggregate & Mining; Energy; and Pavement Preservation & Maintenance—Astec Industries serves contractors and municipalities that build and maintain transportation, energy and utility networks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astec Industries
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.