Innoviva, Inc. $INVA Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 45,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 14.12. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research firms recently commented on INVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Innoviva from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Innoviva, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a royalty-focused life sciences company. It acquires, manages and monetizes royalty and license interests in biopharmaceutical products, with a primary emphasis on inhaled respiratory therapies. Innoviva’s portfolio is anchored by royalties on therapies originally developed by its former affiliate, now marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, including several long-acting inhaled products approved for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The company was established through a spin‐out transaction in 2014, separating the royalty assets from a research‐based biopharmaceutical enterprise to create a specialized investment vehicle.

