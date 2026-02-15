EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 15,019.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 126.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 178.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.63 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $34.00 price objective on EZCORP in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

