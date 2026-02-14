Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Drops By 28.5%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,375,863 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 4,723,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,284,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,284,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $146.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $148.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

