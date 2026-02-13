Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,501 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the January 15th total of 9,066 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $779.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years. The portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks that comprise Index.

