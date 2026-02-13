Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.6250, with a volume of 1799982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. iA Financial set a $8.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 68,645,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,333,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 66.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,223,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628,993 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2,789.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,333,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,004,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,140,000 after acquiring an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 32,100,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,263 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

