Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $337.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $294.00 to $337.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.21.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $301.13. The company had a trading volume of 482,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $303.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.60 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,816. This represents a 3.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

