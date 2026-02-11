BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on February 27th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ECAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 296,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

