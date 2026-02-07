Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Insider Sells 6,780 Shares

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Tregillis sold 6,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $1,833,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,538 shares in the company, valued at $36,932,163.62. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $22.39 on Friday, reaching $282.58. 9,894,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,900,505. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.32.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 229.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $286,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Western Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.