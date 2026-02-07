Murray International (LON:MYI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 346 and last traded at GBX 345.50, with a volume of 755532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.

Murray International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Melhuish acquired 1,225 shares of Murray International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 per share, for a total transaction of £3,981.25. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murray International Company Profile

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

