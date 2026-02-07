YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 2639860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8,167.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 92.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 16,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

