YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 2639860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8,167.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th.
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
