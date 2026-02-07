Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently:

2/4/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $292.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $265.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $265.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/3/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/16/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $265.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $254.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Get NXP Semiconductors NV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,714.05. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.