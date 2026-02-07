Celestica (NYSE:CLS) President Sells $301,938.15 in Stock

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) President Todd Cooper sold 1,065 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Celestica Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $12.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.36. 3,579,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $363.40. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.87 and a 200 day moving average of $270.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Aletheia Capital raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded CLS to a Strong Buy (Zacks #1), signaling improved near-term earnings optimism that can attract momentum and retail flows. Celestica (CLS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks also put CLS on its momentum list of stocks to buy, which can amplify short‑term inflows from momentum-focused funds and traders. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 6th
- Positive Sentiment: Sector/market narrative: coverage highlights Celestica as a beneficiary of Google’s huge 2026 capex plan, suggesting sustained demand for cloud and infrastructure electronics (a tailwind for CLS’s contract manufacturing). Why Celestica is a Massive Winner from Google’s CapEx Bonanza
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage support: TD Securities projects >10% upside, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment that can support further price gains. Celestica Inc. (CLS:CA) TD Securities Forecasts Over 10% Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamental bullishness: recent commentary (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) highlights strong growth in the HPS segment (now a material portion of revenue) and attractive longer‑term growth/valuation metrics — supporting a growth case beyond near‑term momentum. Celestica: A Hidden Gem For Aggressive Growth Portfolios
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: coverage assessing valuation after recent volatility — useful for longer‑term investors to weigh the rally versus historical multiples and risk. Assessing Celestica (TSX:CLS) Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple filings show large sales by executives — notably President Jason Phillips sold 120,000 shares across Feb 5–6 (including a 100,000‑share sale at ~\$308.92), and other insider disposals were also reported. Heavy insider selling can concern investors about insider conviction despite positive headlines. SEC Insider Filing(s)
- Negative Sentiment: Media flagged the insider transactions in roundup stories, which can create short‑term selling pressure or cause some investors to reassess timing despite bullish analyst and sector narratives. Insider Selling: Celestica (NYSE:CLS) President Sells $25,722,175.80 in Stock
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.
The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.
