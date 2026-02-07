Celestica (NYSE:CLS) President Sells $301,938.15 in Stock

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) President Todd Cooper sold 1,065 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $12.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.36. 3,579,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $363.40. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.87 and a 200 day moving average of $270.11.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Aletheia Capital raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.