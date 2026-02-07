Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $349.00 and last traded at $339.71, with a volume of 36372485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.69.

The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 32.81%.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,035,186 shares of company stock valued at $94,458,941. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

