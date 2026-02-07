London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Trading Down 12.8% – What’s Next?

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) was down 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,124 and last traded at GBX 7,180. Approximately 3,766,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 22,268,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,234.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £119 to £114 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £105 price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £133 to £131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £115 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £131 to £132 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £121.50.

The company has a market capitalization of £38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,660.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,968.99.

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

