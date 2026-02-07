Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 1767709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.40 million, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,368 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 344,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,520. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,920,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,464,000 after buying an additional 279,995 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,669,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,319 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,290,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 105,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,966,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 129,961 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

